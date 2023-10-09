Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Shake Shack from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.24.

Shake Shack Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SHAK opened at $56.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.65. Shake Shack has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $80.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.15 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $271.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.55 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,987 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $138,811.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,858.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,071,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,435,000 after buying an additional 48,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Shake Shack by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,318,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,453,000 after acquiring an additional 30,401 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,289,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,580,000 after acquiring an additional 395,760 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 634.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,029,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,771,000 after purchasing an additional 889,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,212,000 after purchasing an additional 30,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

