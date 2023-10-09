Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

CP has been the subject of several other research reports. CSFB boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.93.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at $72.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.18 and a 200-day moving average of $78.74. The company has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 41.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.1437 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CP. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,281,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,526,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,478 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 30,263,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,330,353,000 after acquiring an additional 698,587 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after acquiring an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,258,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,174,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $1,136,503,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

