Crown (NYSE:CCK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CCK. Barclays lifted their price target on Crown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crown from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Crown from $102.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.38.

Get Crown alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Crown

Crown Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of CCK stock opened at $82.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.62. Crown has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $96.35.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 27.45%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $173,542.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $902,476.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,399 shares in the company, valued at $11,382,323.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $173,542.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Crown by 101.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Crown in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 91.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Crown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.