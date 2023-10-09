Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Autohome from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Autohome Stock Performance

Shares of ATHM opened at $29.37 on Thursday. Autohome has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.24.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Autohome had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $252.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.12 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Autohome will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc grew its stake in Autohome by 25,816.6% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,280,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267,355 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autohome during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,342,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the first quarter worth $31,050,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Autohome in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,960,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Autohome by 17.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,487,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,203,000 after acquiring an additional 662,435 shares during the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

