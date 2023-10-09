Insider Buying: Kooth plc (LON:KOO) Insider Acquires £19,997.76 in Stock

Kooth plc (LON:KOO – Get Free Report) insider Timothy John Barker acquired 6,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 296 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of £19,997.76 ($24,172.32).

Kooth Stock Performance

Kooth stock opened at GBX 297 ($3.59) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £107.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,900.00 and a beta of 0.80. Kooth plc has a 12 month low of GBX 107 ($1.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 380 ($4.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 327.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 256.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KOO shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Kooth in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 565 ($6.83) price target on shares of Kooth in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

About Kooth

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services to children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates an online platform that offers various therapeutic support tools and interventions, including self-help tools; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling and support services.

