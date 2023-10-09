Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Can-Fite BioPharma from $8.25 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of CANF opened at $2.44 on Thursday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $8.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,231.78% and a negative return on equity of 143.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Can-Fite BioPharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 56,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

