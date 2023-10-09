Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Price Performance

AWX stock opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44. Avalon has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $3.28.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Avalon

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avalon were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

Featured Stories

