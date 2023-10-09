Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
AWX stock opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44. Avalon has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $3.28.
Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter.
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.
