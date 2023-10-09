Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Intellicheck Price Performance

NYSE:IDN opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.27 million, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.64. Intellicheck has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Intellicheck

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at $735,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 41,014 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 53,275 shares in the last quarter. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

