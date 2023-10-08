Arlington Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Arlington Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,723 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Citigroup lowered their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.19.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $92.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.54. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $82.43 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.