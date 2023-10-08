Plancorp LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $364.70 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $368.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.19.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

