Raub Brock Capital Management LP Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 545 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of DIS opened at $82.94 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.01 and its 200-day moving average is $90.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $151.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.