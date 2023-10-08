WP Advisors LLC Has $519,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,808 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.08.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $82.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.01 and a 200-day moving average of $90.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The company has a market capitalization of $151.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

