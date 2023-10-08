Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 585 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,990 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $92.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $82.43 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.19.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

