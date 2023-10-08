Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 5,803 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,803 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $48,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. TD Cowen lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.19.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $92.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.54. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $82.43 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $106.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.63%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

