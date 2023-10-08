Arlington Partners LLC Has $615,000 Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,142 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Channel Wealth LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,795 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 748 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 29,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,813,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $557.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $576.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $554.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $528.06. The stock has a market cap of $247.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.