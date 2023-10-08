Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 0.7% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 85,055 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 10.9% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $512,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 163,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 7.4% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.08.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.6 %

DIS stock opened at $82.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.43, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.07.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

