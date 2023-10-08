Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Sells 180 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 941 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $627.13.

Shares of TMO opened at $498.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $192.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $528.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $536.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

