The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,562 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney
In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS
Walt Disney Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $82.94 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.07. The company has a market cap of $151.76 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.
About Walt Disney
The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Walt Disney
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.