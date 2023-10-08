Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $7.75 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 1.2% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $184.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.22 and a 12 month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

