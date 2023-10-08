Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Violich Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 1.2% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RIA Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 12.2% during the second quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $216,000. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 20,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 612,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 327,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON opened at $184.66 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.22 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $122.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.05.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

