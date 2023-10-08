National Bank of Canada FI Has $152.95 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 139.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,989 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,186 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.07% of McDonald’s worth $152,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $248.22 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $232.08 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.88.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.67.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

