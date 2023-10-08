Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,816 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.09% of Eaton worth $72,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 208.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,726,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812,750 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $798,119,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 17,194.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,014,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985,386 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 122,471.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eaton by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $210.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $132.01 and a 1-year high of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.58.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETN. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.36.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

