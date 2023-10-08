Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $185.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.22. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

