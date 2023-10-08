Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 35,692 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,573,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,692 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $94,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of KO stock opened at $53.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.