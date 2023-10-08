AM Investment Strategies LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,510 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 12,502 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 19,723 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,049 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,247,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,011,557. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

Walmart Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $156.41 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The stock has a market cap of $420.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.74 and a 200-day moving average of $154.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.