Albion Financial Group UT Sells 265 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Albion Financial Group UT cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,948 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in NIKE were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.45.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $97.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $148.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $85.07 and a one year high of $131.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.22 and its 200 day moving average is $109.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

