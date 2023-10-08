Violich Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Violich Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.08.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $82.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.43, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.07.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

