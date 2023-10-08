Patten Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Patten Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,341,000 after buying an additional 17,768,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,209,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,120,034,000 after buying an additional 235,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $142.03 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

