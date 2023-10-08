Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,783 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 3,944.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,297,000 after buying an additional 2,362,835 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,497,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $55,676,000 after purchasing an additional 305,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.5% in the first quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications
In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on Verizon Communications
Verizon Communications Stock Performance
Shares of VZ stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.37.
Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.
Verizon Communications Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.20%.
About Verizon Communications
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Verizon Communications
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.