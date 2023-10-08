Plancorp LLC Has $376,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 470.8% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Caterpillar Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CAT stock opened at $266.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.71 and a 1 year high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

