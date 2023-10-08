Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,502 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 22.1% during the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 17.2% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 19,723 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.0% in the second quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,049 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.8% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.22.

Walmart Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $156.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.94. The company has a market cap of $420.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $165.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.