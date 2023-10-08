Plancorp LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Plancorp LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,797 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.5% of Plancorp LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551,322 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $234,861,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,507.8% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,629,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,992 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $43.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.68. The stock has a market cap of $106.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

