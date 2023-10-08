1,596 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by TTP Investments Inc.

TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,596 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. Adobe accounts for 0.5% of TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 7.5% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.1% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 585.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after purchasing an additional 59,962 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,854 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $526.68 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.60 and a twelve month high of $570.24. The firm has a market cap of $239.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $530.00 and a 200 day moving average of $461.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

