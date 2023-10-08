Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $10.56 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Violich Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,671 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 1.7% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $97.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $148.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.07 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.