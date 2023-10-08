Patten Group Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 85,029.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 618,525,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,270,632,000 after purchasing an additional 617,798,804 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after acquiring an additional 228,596,624 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $542,703,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $181,822,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $144,069,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.21.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

