Diversified LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Diversified LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after acquiring an additional 128,187,856 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,400,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923,520 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,559 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,413,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,548,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,062,000 after buying an additional 34,197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $86.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.26. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

