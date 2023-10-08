Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $211,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSV stock opened at $74.89 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.80.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.