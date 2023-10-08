Violich Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Violich Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after buying an additional 14,149,287 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 9,401.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,322,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,235,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,262 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $76.12 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $74.95 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.46 and a 200 day moving average of $84.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. CL King started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

