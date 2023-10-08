Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,197 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 4.1% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Portman Square Capital LLP grew its holdings in Starbucks by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Portman Square Capital LLP now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 11,989 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 814,443 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $80,712,000 after acquiring an additional 474,829 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $371,000. Waycross Partners LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 24.1% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 135,721 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,445,000 after purchasing an additional 26,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Starbucks by 37.4% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $92.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.54. The company has a market capitalization of $106.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.43 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.19.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

