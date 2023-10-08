National Bank of Canada FI Increases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 704.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,286 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,656 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.07% of Intuit worth $93,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Intuit by 2.2% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.8% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at $842,444.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at $842,444.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.41.

Intuit Stock Up 3.3 %

Intuit stock opened at $533.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $558.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $517.63 and its 200-day moving average is $471.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.48 billion, a PE ratio of 63.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.65%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

