Plancorp LLC Grows Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after purchasing an additional 824,597,013 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 241.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.88.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.0 %

Mastercard stock opened at $397.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $418.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $402.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.68.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 424,779 shares of company stock valued at $168,609,298. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

