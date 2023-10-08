Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 132.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,113 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 97,996.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,101,555,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $229,111,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,413,455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,278,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,954 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,196,788 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,151,497,000 after acquiring an additional 598,164 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,320,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,560 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 40.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,820,152 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,108,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $96.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.01. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $115.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABT. Barclays boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.47.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

