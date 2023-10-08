Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Firestone Capital Management’s 7th Largest Position

Firestone Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 4.7% of Firestone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $14,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after buying an additional 47,473 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $51.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.95. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

