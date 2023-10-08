iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of IWF stock opened at $271.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $274.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.92. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

