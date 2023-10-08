Patten Group Inc. Sells 185 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Patten Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises 0.5% of Patten Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.36.

Eaton Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of ETN stock opened at $210.19 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $132.01 and a 12-month high of $240.44. The company has a market capitalization of $83.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

