Grace & White Inc. NY Takes $268,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.7% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,935 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 27,290 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 83,642 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.61.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $110.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.91. The stock has a market cap of $121.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,963 shares of company stock worth $4,054,078. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.