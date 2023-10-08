Plancorp LLC Acquires 58 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $185.51 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

