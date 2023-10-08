Arlington Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 94,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $26.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.55. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.