Waycross Partners LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Oracle by 1,481.5% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $109.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $301.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.54.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.04.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

