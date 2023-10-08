Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,199 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,819 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 0.6% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1,481.5% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.04.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $109.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.54. The stock has a market cap of $301.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

